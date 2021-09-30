Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681715
sculpture of a girl in the spring park. An old statue in a park of a semi-nude Greek or Italian Renaissance woman with a vase in a city park. sunny day in the summer garden. monument in the leaves
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiquearchitectureartbackgroundbeautifulcity parksclassicalculturedecoratingdecorationdesignenvironmenteuropaeuropeexteriorfacefamousfemalefigure of a womanfrenchgardengirlgreekgreengypsumhistorichistoryinteriorlandscapemonumentnatureoldoutdoorparkpersonpitcherretrosculpturesculpturesspringstatuestylesummertourismtravelvintagewhitewomanwoman silhouette
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist