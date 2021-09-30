Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100160465
Sculpture close up. Statue of a man. Sculpture on Duomo, Milan, Italy. Stone sculpture close up. Statue, face details.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiquearchitectureartartworkattractioncathedralchurchcityclose upculturedecorationdestinationdetaildetailsdomeduomoduomo di milanoeuropeeuropeanexteriorfacefrom belowheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryitaliaitalianitalylandmarkmilanmilan cathedralmilan duomomilanomilano duomomonumentoldoutdoorreligionreligioussculpturesightseeingstatuestatue of manstonetourismtouristictravelunesco world heritage site
Similar images
More from this artist