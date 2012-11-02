Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Scrambled eggs. Light, Fluffy and Buttery Scrambled Eggs with feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and black olives on plate over white stone background. Delicious breakfast. Top view, flat lay.
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG