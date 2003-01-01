Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Scissors and piece of blond hair. Professional barber hair cutting shears on background. Hairdresser salon equipment concept, premium hairdressing set. Accessories for haircut with copy space
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134567465

Item ID: 2134567465

Scissors and piece of blond hair. Professional barber hair cutting shears on background. Hairdresser salon equipment concept, premium hairdressing set. Accessories for haircut with copy space

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zulkarnieiev Denis

Zulkarnieiev Denis