Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Scissor cutting a cell phone. Removing. Offline. Scissors. Changing cell phone. Damaging mobile phone. Out of order. Denial, denying to use the phone. No carrier, no signal. Issue, no service lost.
Gardening safety gloves hand spade and rake on vintage wooden board agriculture concept.
workplace at home for remote work - smart working in new normal everyday with silver laptop on wood table and face mask - solution against spread of coronavirus for workers and freelancers
Brown color eyeglasses and smartphone on the book stack and retro style camera on the wooden table desktop for travel and education concept
Wooden surface with leather cover notebook and steel pen
mask during coronavirus or infection or allergy. Medicine instruments, tablets and other medicines on a table. Top view. New normal at work
Top view of surgical mask, digital thermometer and alcohol hand sanitizer on wooden background. Health care concept with copy space.
Still life, business, education concept. Pencils in a mug with notepad on a wooden table. Selective focus, copy space background

See more

273031844

See more

273031844

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133409217

Item ID: 2133409217

Scissor cutting a cell phone. Removing. Offline. Scissors. Changing cell phone. Damaging mobile phone. Out of order. Denial, denying to use the phone. No carrier, no signal. Issue, no service lost.

Formats

  • 5920 × 2664 pixels • 19.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 450 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 225 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

stock-boris