Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Scissor cutting a cell phone. Removing. Offline. Scissors. Changing cell phone. Damaging mobile phone. Out of order. Denial, denying to use the phone. No carrier, no signal. Issue, no service lost.
Formats
5920 × 2664 pixels • 19.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 450 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 225 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG