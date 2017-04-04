Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Scilla section Chionodoxa, known as glory-of-the-snow, is a small group of bulbous perennial flowering plants in the family Asparagaceae, subfamily Scilloideae.
Formats
4724 × 7087 pixels • 15.7 × 23.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG