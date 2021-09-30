Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094264346
Scientist showing a specimen of a zombie ant killed by the Cordyceps fungus
Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbeautybedcarechemical industrychemicalschemistrychemistry labcliniccovid19detailsdoctorequipmentfemalefingerhandhealthhealth carehospitalinvestigationlaboratory equipmentlaboratory glasswarelaboratory peopleliquidmaskmedicalmedicinenursepatientpeoplepersonplantsprofessionalprotectivesciencescientistscientistsskinsurgerytreatmentvaccinewoman
Categories: Science
Similar images
More from this artist