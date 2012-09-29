Images

Scientist makes blood test for meat in a Petri dish. Hands shows blood test vacutainer and artificial meat. Cultured meat in flat glass dishes. Labs photo of synthetic food research. Test of pork.
Heart surgery(Pork heart).
Dried meat smoked gammon, prosciutto with fresh herbs and aromatic spices. Natural product from organic farm.
Raw beef for cooking steak on a white plate.
Roasted pork and sauce
Person making beef patties. Close up.
Heart organ with ice close up
Close-up Of Scientist Hands Holding Petri Dish With Meat Sample

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124476111

Item ID: 2124476111

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aha-Soft

Aha-Soft