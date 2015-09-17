Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Schoolgirls girls hug the earth globe with their hands, making a circle out of them on a green background.
legs

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131768613

Item ID: 2131768613

Schoolgirls girls hug the earth globe with their hands, making a circle out of them on a green background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WorldStockStudio

WorldStockStudio