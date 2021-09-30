Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091270331
the schoolgirl reads and studies the school curriculum from the textbook with interest. a student with pigtails on an isolated background. copy space. a girl with a book and pigtails.
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1-septemberadvertisingbackpackbagbeautifulbookcheerfulchildchildhoodchildrenclassroomclevercopy spacecopybookcuteeducationfacefashionfemaleformalwearfungirlhairhappyisolatedjoyknowledgelessonslittlemodelnerdportfolio of knowledgepositivepreteenpupilrucksackschoolschool uniformschoolgirlshowssignsmilestudentstudystyletrendyuniformuniversityyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist