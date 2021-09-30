Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086785160
Scheveningen, Netherlands - December 2021: Haaglanden Penitentiary in Scheveningen, Netherlands. Within the walls of the complex is also the United Nations Detention Unit (UNDU).
Scheveningen, The Hague, Netherlands
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebarbed wirebrickbuildingcameracitycomplexconfinementcontrolcustodydetentiondetention housedutchfamousguardedhaaglandenhollandinstitutejusticenetherlandsoutdooroversightpenitentiaryperpetratorsprisonprisonersroadsafeguardscheveningenstreetsuperintendencesuperintendencysupervisionsurveillancethe hagueununited nationsurbanwallwatch
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist