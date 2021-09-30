Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100885967
A Scenic Reservoir Surrounded by Nature, Lam Tak Hong Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
Thailand
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiabackgroundbeautifulbluecalmclimate changecountrysidedamdestinationembankmentenvironmenterosionevaporationfloodforestfreshgrasshillhydroelectriclakelamtakhong damlandmarklandscapelandscapesmudnakhon ratchasimanaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorspanoramareservoirruralsceneryscenicscenic spotsskystagnationsummertechnologythaithailandtourismtourist attractiontraveltropicalviewviewpointwaterwater shortage
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist