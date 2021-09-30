Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092531612
Scenic Crowheart Butte in Wyoming was the site of a major 1866 battle between Shoshone and Bannock Indians on one side and Crow Indians on the other
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannockbattlebattlefieldbuttecliffcrowcrowheartdestinationsforestgrand tetonindianslandscapeleisuremesamountainousmountainsnational forestnational parknative americannatureold westoutdoorsparksreservationscenicshoshonesouthwesttourtourismtravelunited statesusavacationwarwarfarewestwyomingyellowstone
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist