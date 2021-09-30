Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101461799
Scenic alpine landscape with silhouette of hiker with trekking poles against large glacier tongue and snow mountain peak in sunlight. Man with backpack in high mountains under blue sky in sunny day.
d
By daniilphotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureaktruakturualpinealtaialtitudeawesomebackgroundbackpackbeautifulblue skycameraglacierguyhighhigh uphighlandhikerhikingicelandscapelens flaremanmorainemountainmountain tourismmountainsnaturepeakpinnaclerockssceneryscenicsilhouettesnowsnowy mountainsstonessunlightsunny daysunshinetonguetoptourismtouristtraveltravelertrekkingtrekking polesview
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist