Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096969293
Scenery at a traditional Malay village, with view of a giant bird nest (for photography spot) and coconut trees; located at Kampung Agong, Penang. A selective focus photo of the giant bird nest.
Kampung Bakar Kapor, 13100 Penaga, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
M
By M HAZWAN H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureamazingbeautifulbird nestcoconutcountrysideenvironmentfloragardengrassgreenhidden gemsholidayindonesiakampung agonglandscapeleisuremalaymalaysianatureoutdoorpalmpanoramicparkpenangpopularruralscenicsingaporeskysouth east asiasummerthailandtourismtraditionaltraveltreetropicaltrunkvacationviewvillagevisitor
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist