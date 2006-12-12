Images

Image
2133210419

Item ID: 2133210419

Scene of violin teacher teaching students by tablet for online lesson, Alternative education learn from network to keep social distancing, Vlog Musician recording video content for online learning.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3070 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chatchai.wa

Chatchai.wa