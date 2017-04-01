Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Scene of toddler exploring music instrument, Adorable little girl with music teacher playing guitar while she is experiment the sound of Guitar Strings. kid brains developments. Back to school.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3070 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG