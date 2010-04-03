Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Scene of girl kid toddler having fun with music class, Adorable little girl with music teacher playing guitar while have sing a song together. kid brains developments. Private lesson, Back to school.
Young man prepares for music concert, rehearses melodies, by playing guitar with passion at home
Content teenage girl sitting on sofa and using internet on tablet while learning to play guitar
Guitar player playing and singing
Man with semi-acoustic guitar in front of the video camera.
Young girl with long hair in a red shirt plays on ukuded sitting at home.
girl is playing acoustic guitar in music shop. Focus on body of guitar
Lovely couple spending quality time together

See more

770024941

See more

770024941

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133210431

Item ID: 2133210431

Scene of girl kid toddler having fun with music class, Adorable little girl with music teacher playing guitar while have sing a song together. kid brains developments. Private lesson, Back to school.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3070 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chatchai.wa

Chatchai.wa