Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Scared teen boy looks in terror at camera stop gesture with hands, shouting in shock. panic concept
Man freezing on grey background
Man freezing on grey background
young pretty woman making a wish crossing fingers in pink sweater and sunglasses isolated on pink studio background
Portrait young man in unpleasant awkward situation playing nervously with hands isolated on white background. Negative emotions
Healthy lifestyle. Portrait of a handsome guy with a sporty naked body, warming up, isolated on white background
Portrait young man in unpleasant awkward situation playing nervously with hands isolated on white background. Negative emotions
young arabian man feeling scared or embarrassed, peeking or spying with eyes half-covered with hands against gray wall

See more

1626981682

See more

1626981682

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133664117

Item ID: 2133664117

Scared teen boy looks in terror at camera stop gesture with hands, shouting in shock. panic concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4940 × 3298 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak