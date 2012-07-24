Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Savannah spiny sugar ant (Polyrhachis schistacea) eating nectar from a (Euphorbia milii) Crown of thorns flower, Pilansburg, North West Province, South Africa
Bee takes honey from a spoon.
a beetle on leaf.
Bee on a cherry tree blossom
Beautiful drops of transparent rain water on a green leaf macro. Beautiful leaf texture in nature. Natural background concept. Photo select focus.
Physocephala chrysorrhoea small brown Conopidae, a very phogenic fly, occurring in early spring
Hoverfly Feeding on Lilac Flower
Spore cobs of moss plants with water drops.

See more

1408585649

See more

1408585649

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127904001

Item ID: 2127904001

Savannah spiny sugar ant (Polyrhachis schistacea) eating nectar from a (Euphorbia milii) Crown of thorns flower, Pilansburg, North West Province, South Africa

Formats

  • 5241 × 3494 pixels • 17.5 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ava Peattie

Ava Peattie