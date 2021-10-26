Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - October 26, 2021: Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia. From the historic architecture and parks to riverboat cruises, Savannah attracts millions of visitors annually.
Old stone house with red windows in a miner's town of Nikiszowiec, Poland
Sighisoara Romania - 11.26.2020: The iconic Clock Tower (Turnul cu ceas) Built in the 14th century. Historical landmark in the medieval town of Sighisoara.
Facade of abandoned textile factory. Vintage filter.
The facade of the house is made of red brick. St. Petersburg, Russia - 14 May, 2017. Streets and courtyards of the central historical part of the city.
Rome, Italy - Buildings in a narrow street
Manchester Architecture
House in Venice, Italy

See more

722640205

See more

722640205

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133183351

Item ID: 2133183351

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - October 26, 2021: Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia. From the historic architecture and parks to riverboat cruises, Savannah attracts millions of visitors annually.

Important information

Formats

  • 2500 × 3574 pixels • 8.3 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 699 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 350 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Darryl Brooks

Darryl Brooks