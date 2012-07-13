Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Satisfied patient. Teenager girl smiling and looking at the doctor while sitting at dentist's chair after dental treatment
Young lab technician in white coat discussing microscope analysis with colleague in laboratory
man shaving electrorazor.
Science students working with professor and chemicals in the lab at the university.Happy student, content for experimental results.Pharmacy.Young medicine developer pharmaceutical researcher
portrait of teacher student exam
The stylist does a make-up for photosession
Pediatric ophthalmologist using flashlight when checking eyesight of little smiling girl
Male beautician in gloves examining face skin of young woman before procedure at cosmetology clinic

See more

1851873088

See more

1851873088

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133666045

Item ID: 2133666045

Satisfied patient. Teenager girl smiling and looking at the doctor while sitting at dentist's chair after dental treatment

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Anastasija Vujic