Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
sars word written on wooden blocks and stethoscope on light background. healthcare conceptual for hospital, clinic and medical busines. SARS - short for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
Formats
4747 × 3022 pixels • 15.8 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 637 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 319 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG