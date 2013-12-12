Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
SARATOGA SPRINGS - September 1: Hostess with Rajiv Maragh Aboard is Greeted Outside of the Winners Circle after the Grade III Glens Falls Stakes on September 1, 2008 in Saratoga Springs, NY
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.