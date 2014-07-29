Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SARATOGA SPRINGS - SEPT 7: Jockey Javier Castellano rides "Cash'n in Dixie" to victory in the final race of the season at Saratoga Race Track, September 7, 2009 in Saratoga Springs, NY
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

37190353

Stock Photo ID: 37190353

SARATOGA SPRINGS - SEPT 7: Jockey Javier Castellano rides "Cash'n in Dixie" to victory in the final race of the season at Saratoga Race Track, September 7, 2009 in Saratoga Springs, NY

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2695 × 1925 pixels • 9 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Sean Donohue Photo

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.