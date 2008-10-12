Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Saratoga Springs, NY - October 12, 2008: Some prospective buyers look over a weanling during the 2008 New York State Breeders fall breeding stock sale at the Saratoga Race Track October 12, 2008
Photo Formats
2823 × 1883 pixels • 9.4 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.