Image
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - JUL 24: Javier Castellano and "Awakened Beauty" (#5) race to a third-place finish in a maiden race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Jul 24, 2010.
58731520

Stock Photo ID: 58731520

Photo Formats

  • 4752 × 2631 pixels • 15.8 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 554 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 277 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Cheryl Ann Quigley

Cheryl Ann Quigley