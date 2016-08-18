Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY- AUGUST 29: "Informed Decision" with Julien Leparoux aboard returns to be unsaddled after the Ballerina Stakes at Saratoga Race Track, August 29, 2009 in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Photo Formats
4992 × 3328 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.