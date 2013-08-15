Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - AUG 27: Ramon Dominguez urges Regal Warrior to a third-place finish in The Pleasant Colony Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug 27, 2010 in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Photo Formats
4752 × 2985 pixels • 15.8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 628 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.