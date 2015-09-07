Images

SARATOGA SPRINGS - May 23: Exercise rider for trainer Gary Contessa breezes a horse during Memorial Day Weekend at the Oklahoma training track- May 23, 2009 in Saratoga Springs, NY.
30956977

Stock Photo ID: 30956977

Photo Formats

  • 2895 × 2154 pixels • 9.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 744 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 372 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Dennis W Donohue

