Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAPA, VIETNAM - NOV 22: Unidentified young girl from the Black H'mong Ethnic Minority People playing on November 22, 2010 in Sapa, Vietnam. H'mong are the 8th largest ethnic group in Vietnam
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

65874712

Stock Photo ID: 65874712

SAPA, VIETNAM - NOV 22: Unidentified young girl from the Black H'mong Ethnic Minority People playing on November 22, 2010 in Sapa, Vietnam. H'mong are the 8th largest ethnic group in Vietnam

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3273 × 4910 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Stephen Bures