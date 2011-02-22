Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SANTA MONICA, CA. - FEB 22: Fashion designer & creator of DKNY clothing label Donna Karan arrives at the Nomad Two Worlds Los Angeles gala at 59 Pier Studios West on Feb 22, 2011 in Santa Monica, CA.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

71812978

Stock Photo ID: 71812978

SANTA MONICA, CA. - FEB 22: Fashion designer & creator of DKNY clothing label Donna Karan arrives at the Nomad Two Worlds Los Angeles gala at 59 Pier Studios West on Feb 22, 2011 in Santa Monica, CA.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1680 × 2520 pixels • 5.6 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Photo Works

Photo Works