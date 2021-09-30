Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085891157
Santa Claus hat or Christmas red cap isolated on white background with clipping mask (alpha channel) for quick isolation. Easy to selection object.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoryalpha channelbackgroundcapcelebrationchristmasclausclipping maskcloseupclothingcolorcostumecut outdecorationdecorativefabricfluffyfunfurfurryhatheadholidayisolatedisolated on whitemasknewnobodyobjectpartyplushpngpsdredsantasanta hatseasonselectionsinglesoftstudio shotsymboltraditionaltransparentvelvetwearwhitewhite backgroundwinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist