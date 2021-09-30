Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089798681
Santa Claus explains the importance of a medical mask during the coronavirus pandemic. New Year card on a snowy background.
backgroundcarecaucasiancelebrationchristmasclauscovid-19doctordutyepidemicfluhappyhathealthhealth carehealthcareholidayhospitalhygieneinfectionisolatedmalemanmaskmedicmedicalmedicinemerrymerrychristmasnewnewyearpeoplepersonephysicianportraitpreventionprotectionprotectiveredrespiratorysantasanta claussparklersspecialistviruswavewhitexmasyear
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
