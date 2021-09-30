Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091873748
Santa Claus carrying red bag with presents. Delivery christmas gifts. New year advertising.
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbagbag presentsbeardbeardedbearded manbigbig bagcarryingcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationclauscostumedecorationdeliverydelivery christmas giftsgiftgiftsglasseshappyhatholidaylargemanmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnew year advertisingnew year giftspackpresentpresentsredsacksaintsantasanta claussanta costumesanta giftsseasonalserioussurprisetraditionalwinterxmasyear
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist