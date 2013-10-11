Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
SANTA BARBARA - FEB. 12- Supporting Actress nominee Vera Farmiga arrives to accept her Cinema Vanguard Award at the 25th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Feb. 12, 2010 in Santa Barbara, CA
Photo Formats
2574 × 2249 pixels • 8.6 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 874 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 437 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
