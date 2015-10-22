Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
SANTA BARBARA - FEB. 10 - Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, featured in 180 Degrees South interviewed at the 25th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Feb. 10, 2010 in Santa Barbara, CA
