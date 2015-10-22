Images

Image
SANTA BARBARA - FEB. 10 - Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, featured in 180 Degrees South interviewed at the 25th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Feb. 10, 2010 in Santa Barbara, CA
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

46469311

Stock Photo ID: 46469311

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2792 × 1862 pixels • 9.3 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Terry Straehley

Terry Straehley