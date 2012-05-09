Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sansevieria trifasciata Prain (Snake Plant, Viper's Bowstring Hemp, Mother-in-Law's Tongue). Plant with striking, colorful pointed leaves, Shallow dept of field, Selective focus.
Snake plant in the park . Other name : Sansevieria trifasciata Prain , Mother in law tongue , Viper's bowstring hemp . Can be used indoor or in shade area . can plant in bedroom to make fresh air .
(Close up) Agave americana , sentry plant , or American aloe. Pattern with yellow stripes.
Sansevieria trifasciata, snake plant or mother in laws tongue, Thai dragon tongue plant
Beautiful yellow and green leaves of agave. Natural background
Tropical leaf green background texture with copy space veins rainforest palm tree close-up jungle amazon vegetation pattern with copy space
Sansevieria trifasciata, snake plant or mother in laws tongue, Thai dragon tongue plant
Tropical palm leaf texture, nature dark green background.

See more

1150465649

See more

1150465649

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123920796

Item ID: 2123920796

Sansevieria trifasciata Prain (Snake Plant, Viper's Bowstring Hemp, Mother-in-Law's Tongue). Plant with striking, colorful pointed leaves, Shallow dept of field, Selective focus.

Formats

  • 6411 × 4048 pixels • 21.4 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 631 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

anutr tosirikul