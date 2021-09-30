Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101179340
Sanggar Banyu, Putri Noong, Pisang Rai or Kue Kacamata or Mata Roda, Traditional Javanese Snack with Bananas wrapped in Cassava Dough, Steamed, Covered with Grated Coconut.
I
By Ika Rahma H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbackgroundbalinesebananabowlchewycloseupcoconutcolorfulcookedcookingcuisinedeliciousdessertdishfoodfreshfreshnessgourmetgrated coconuthealthhealthyhomemadeindonesiaindonesianingredientkuekue kacamatakue mata rodaleafmatamata rodamealnaturalnaturenutritionorganicpandan leafpisang raiplateputri noongputu tegalrodasnacksnackssteamedsweettastyvegetarianyellow
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist