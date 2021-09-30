Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092288384
A sandwich with chocolate-nut paste lies on a light wooden board. Hazelnuts are scattered on a light table. A jar of pasta in the background
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
breakfastbrownbutterbutterycandychocolatechocolate barcloseupcocoacomfort foodcreamcreamycuisinedarkdeliciousdessertfoodfreshglassgourmethazelnuthealthhomemadeingredientjarlight backgroundmealmilknougatnourishmentnutnut pastenutritionnutritiousorganicpasterecipesandwich with chocolateshellsnackspoonspreadspreadablestaple foodsweettabletablespoontastyteaspoontemptation
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist