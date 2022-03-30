Images

SANDSTONE, WA - MAR 30 2022:Sandstone heritage museum and visitor centre.Sandstone is a small town in the Mid West region of Western Australia.The town was first settled in 1894 during the gold rush.
Item ID: 2142584613

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ChameleonsEye

ChameleonsEye