Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
SANDSTONE, WA - MAR 30 2022:Sandstone heritage museum and visitor centre.Sandstone is a small town in the Mid West region of Western Australia.The town was first settled in 1894 during the gold rush.
Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG