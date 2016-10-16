Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sandstone is a sedimentary rock composed primarily of sand-sized minerals or rock grains. Most sandstone is formed by quartz or feldspar because these minerals are most abundant in the earth's crust
Formats
2448 × 3264 pixels • 8.2 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG