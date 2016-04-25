Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 155687738
SANCTI SPIRITUS, CUBA - FEBRUARY 6: People walk past old car on February 6, 2011 in Sancti Spiritus. Recent change in law allows the Cubans to trade cars after it was forbidden for many years.
Photo Formats
3474 × 2316 pixels • 11.6 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG