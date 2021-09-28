Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092197373
San Sebastian, Spain - September 28, 2021: Plaza de la Constitucion (Constitution Square) where houses have numbered balconies which is a reminder of the time when the square was used as a bullring
Donostia-San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa, Spain
