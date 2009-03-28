Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28, 2009 : eBay Inc. company logo in front of the Whitman Campus on a sunny day March 28, 2009 in San Jose. eBay recently announced to separate Skype through IPO.
Photo Formats
2400 × 1671 pixels • 8 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG