Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
San Gimignano is a city in Tuscany. Surrounded by 13th century walls, the centerpiece of its historic center is Piazza della Cisterna.In the skyline of medieval towers stands the Torre Grossa in stone
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122158095

Item ID: 2122158095

San Gimignano is a city in Tuscany. Surrounded by 13th century walls, the centerpiece of its historic center is Piazza della Cisterna.In the skyline of medieval towers stands the Torre Grossa in stone

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SerFeo

SerFeo