Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092987687
San Francisco, USA - December 18, 2021: Main shopping district, Union Square with a Christmas tree decorated for the holidays and an ice skating rink
S
By SvetlanaSF
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanbay areabusinesscaliforniacelebrationchristmascityscapedecemberdecorationdecorativedisplaydowntownfestivegreenholidayhorizonice skatinglandmarklandscapemarketmerrynaturenoelnorth americanorthern californiaornamentredretailsalesan franciscosanta clausscenicseasonalshopskylinestoresymboltourismtouristtraditiontraditionaltravelunion squareunited statesusawest coastwinterxmasyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist