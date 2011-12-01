Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAN FRANCISCO - FEB 20: (L to R) SFO Mayor Gavin Newsom, CEO Larry Ellison, James Spithill, Russell Coutts celebrate the return of the America's Cup at City Hall on Feb 20, 2010 in San Francisco
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

47264359

Stock Photo ID: 47264359

SAN FRANCISCO - FEB 20: (L to R) SFO Mayor Gavin Newsom, CEO Larry Ellison, James Spithill, Russell Coutts celebrate the return of the America's Cup at City Hall on Feb 20, 2010 in San Francisco

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3161 × 2832 pixels • 10.5 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 896 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 448 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

aspen rock