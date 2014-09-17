Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Giants fans stand and cheer during game 2 of the 2010 World Series game between San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers on Oct. 28, 2010 in AT&T Park San Francisco, CA.
Photo Formats
3140 × 2355 pixels • 10.5 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG