Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 19: Giants vs. Phillies: Freddy Sanchez lifts leg as pitch is throw towards him with Carlos Ruiz catching game NLCS 2010 taken October 19, 2010 AT&T Park San Francisco
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

63517201

Stock Photo ID: 63517201

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 19: Giants vs. Phillies: Freddy Sanchez lifts leg as pitch is throw towards him with Carlos Ruiz catching game NLCS 2010 taken October 19, 2010 AT&T Park San Francisco

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3140 × 2355 pixels • 10.5 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.